Will Jenna Torres Head Up the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Jenna Torres has just released a new video for her powerful new song, "Your Storm." Will she dominate the top videos in country music this week?

We're about to find out — and you can help!

Torres' new video carries a powerful message of strength and perseverance.

“Life is not always smooth sailing… ‘Your Storm’ is a reminder of that," she tells us.

"We tend to think that good times are the best times, but there is something so deeply rewarding and transformative about stepping into the devotion and sometimes sacrifice it takes to ride through the most challenging times in the name of love.”

She's up against new clips from Kelsea Ballerini, Jessie Wilson, McCoy Moore, Drake Milligan and Ian Munsick.

Home Free return to No. 1 this week, with Karen Waldrup directly on their heels at No. 2 and Spencer Hatcher at No. 3.

Bucky Heard and Matt Cooper round out the Top 5 this time around.

Jenny Tolman and Thomas Rhett and Tucker Wetmore return to the Top 10 this week.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.