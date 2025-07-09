Righteous Brothers Singer Bucky Heard Comes Full Circle in Inspiring New &#8216;My Best Days&#8217; Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Bucky Heard via YouTube

Bucky Heard's new video for "My Best Days" is more than just the music video for his new country single. It's a sentimental time capsule that traces his musical journey from childhood to his current role as one-half of the legendary Righteous Brothers.

Heard's "My Best Days" video intersperses fun childhood scenes with recent footage of the singer onstage with his band.

The clip opens by taking viewers back to Heard's ninth birthday party, when his mother first introduced him to the music of the Righteous Brothers by giving him a copy of their single, "Rock and Roll Heaven."

That launched his passion to pursue a career in music, and subsequent scenes from other birthdays show him blowing out his candles and continuing to wish for his musical dreams to come true.

That came to pass when Heard joined Bill Medley in the reformed Righteous Brothers in 2016, and Medley appears in the video for "My Best Days," as well as co-directing it alongside Heard.

“What makes it even more special is that in every scene, throughout my life, Bill Medley is present but only seen by me which is indicative of the fact that he has been with me on this journey from the very beginning,” Heard says.

“Having Bill as part of this video with me was beyond special as we did our best to creatively weave the story of my musical journey into this amazing song.”

Bucky Heard's "My Best Days" video premieres exclusively via Taste of Country today:

Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member Kent Blazy and Marv Green co-wrote "My Best Days," which Bob Bullock produced. The song is set to appear on Heard's debut solo album, Breathless, which he expects to release soon.

"My Best Days" is currently available for streaming via major digital music providers.

Heard and Medley are currently on the road together on the Righteous Brothers' farewell tour. Heard also has select solo shows on his schedule, with more to come.

To keep up with Bucky Heard, visit his official website.

