Will Jenny Tolman Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Jenny Tolman has just released a great new video for her new song, "Maybe Next Month." Will her fans vote her to the top of Taste of Country's weekly rundown of the top videos in country music?

That's up to readers like you.

Tolman is not an entirely new face to country music fans, and she's about to become very familiar.

She's among the country artists competing on the upcoming country music reality competition The Road, which features up-and-coming country singers playing on the bill with Keith Urban to discover the next big country star.

Blake Shelton and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan created the new show, which premieres on Oct. 19 on CBS and Paramount+.

Tolman's new song and video tell the story of a woman who's trying to conceive:

Tolman is facing tough competition from Luke Combs, Spencer Hatcher, Annie Bosko and Chase McDaniel, all of whom have videos out this week that are looking for votes:

The countdown looks different this week, as Dustin Lynch and Rodney Atkins both debut in the Top 10, while Laci Kaye Booth returns with her latest clip.

Which artist and video have your vote this week?

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.