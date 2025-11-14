For the first two-and-a-half minutes of Carly Pearce's new song "Dream Come True," the song is, frankly, a little bit direction-less.

But the words Pearce sings in the last 30 seconds make everything fall into place.

Raw, stripped-down and plaintive, "Dream Come True" describes the loneliest parts of stardom.

Pearce sings about how her career in music bought her a house, but couldn't give her a happy family to fill it with; her best friend sets a wedding date, and isn't even surprised when Pearce can't come because she's booked for a show that day.

It's easy to empathize with Pearce, but this part of the song fizzles because it's so common to hear celebrities talk in general about the isolation that comes with their job.

But in the final verse, Pearce sings one line that makes it crystal clear why she's feeling this way and singing this song right now.

"My mama's sick / Don't see her that much when I'm on the road," that line states.

It's a gut punch for anyone who's had to choose between work and family — especially when our family members are aging or unwell. Those times serve as reminders that our time with our loved ones is finite, and when we're away for work, we're giving up time with them that we'll never get back.

Who Is Carly Pearce's Mom?

Pearce is the only child of Todd and Jackie Slusser, and she's said on many occasions that she is very close to both her parents.

They have supported her musical dreams since she was a child. At 16, Pearce left high school to take a singing job at Dollywood, and her parents helped her complete her education through homeschooling.

Pearce hasn't said anything publicly about her mother facing an illness.

Carly Pearce, "Dream Come True" Lyrics:

Dream come true / Bought me a house at the end of a cul-de-sac / Four bedrooms / But I only use one / Dream come true / Got a gig on my best friend's wedding day / Same old news / She knew I couldn't come

A million girls would love to wear your shoes / You can't complain if it's the kind of life you choose

Chorus:

But nobody loves you for you / Nobody calls you if you lose your shine / Nobody tells you everything you're gonna lose / Trying to make the dream come true

Dream come true / Got me fallin' for the boys in the bars downtown / Front page news / When it didn't work out / Yeah, dream come true / Got me sitting on the couch cryin' in the dark / Every plaque on the wall is a broken heart / Damn look at me now

Repeat Chorus

My mama's sick / Don't see her that much when I'm on the road / And it's getting too hard to come to my shows / Like she used to / She says I can quit / But then all of the prayers would be in vain / She worked my whole damn life to make / This dream come true...