Carly Pearce Needs Prayers During ‘A Heavy Week’ of Loss

Carly Pearce has issued an open call on social media for fans to send their prayers, because her personal circle has experienced some difficult losses this week.

"Two people I love lost their fathers unexpectedly within days of each other this week," she writes in an Instagram Stories slide. "Please lift them up in prayer & be with their broken hearts."

The singer didn't share any more details about which of her loved ones had experienced loss, but she did say that the two tragedies served as a sobering reminder to her about what's really important in life.

"Such a heavy week," she continues, "remembering how love & our loved ones are really all that matter. Wish I was hanging out with my dad tonight."

Carly Pearce, Instagram Stories Carly Pearce, Instagram Stories loading...

Who Is Carly Pearce's Father?

Pearce is the only child of Todd and Jackie Slusser. She has said on many occasions that she is "extremely close" to both her parents, and that they supported her as she pursued her musical dreams, first as a singer at Dollywood and later pursuing an artist career in Nashville.

Todd Slusser makes fairly frequent appearances on his country star daughter's social media, often in support of her music. In 2024, she posted a video of herself and her dad dancing to her song "Truck on Fire". In another post from later that year, she said that her dad still can't listen to her song "Pretty Please" "without crying."

Read More: The Saddest Country Songs of the 2020s (So Far!)

What Music Has Pearce Released About Grief and Loss?

Pearce's entire 29: Written in Stone album dealt with heavy topics, since it was largely inspired by the heartbreak and healing she experienced during her heavily-publicized divorce from fellow country singer Michael Ray.

One particular song on that album, "Show Me Around," dealt specifically with the topic of grieving after a death. It was written after the unexpected death of Nashville producer Busbee, who worked with Pearce on much of her discography up until that point.

In the lyrics of "Show Me Around," Pearce imagined reuniting with a lost loved one in Heaven, and getting to know what their experience of the afterlife has been like.