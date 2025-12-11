Post Malone took a scary-looking tumble down a flight of stairs as he walked over to greet fans at a recent show in India.

Fortunately, the singer was just fine. He didn't even spill a drop of the red Solo cup he was holding!

Watch Post Malone Fall Down the Stairs During India Show

Video obtained by TMZ shows Posty exiting the stage after his show when his feet appear slip out from under him on a step of a short staircase.

The singer planted down into a seat and quickly popped up again, but not before a group of at least five security members rush to his aid.

It's no wonder the concert's security detail was alarmed: The fall looked pretty dramatic. But Post quickly recovered and walked over to wrap a group of fans in a big hug. He accepted a bouquet of sunflowers and took a swig out of his cup — apparently still full after the tumble — before walking away.

Has Post Malone Fallen Onstage Before?

He sure has. Posty made headlines for an onstage fall back in June, and just like his down-the-stairs tumble in India, his signature red Solo cup was involved.

Read More: Post Malone Falls Offstage During Sweet Fan Moment

During that Glendale, Ariz., show this summer, Posty was attempting to cheers a fan when he fell off the catwalk of the stage.

That was actually the singer's second stage fall of the summer. The week before his ill-fated fan cheers, Post slipped and fell on his bottom mid-show. By our count, a red Solo cup was not involved in that incident.

Post might be clumsy, but at least he's resilient. He doesn't seem to have gotten hurt in any of these onstage slip-ups.

What's Next For Post Malone?

After wrapping his Big A-- Stadium Tour earlier this year, Posty has been playing some far-ranging shows: His gig in India was his first time headlining solo in the country.

Read More: Post Malone's Thanksgiving Halftime Show is Deeper Than You Think

This run follows Post's hometown Thanksgiving halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys game.

Posty is a lifelong Cowboys fan, and his dad worked in concessions at the team's home venue, Texas Stadium. He used to join his dad at the stadium when his dad was working late, and sleep there until his mom could pick him up.