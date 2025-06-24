If you've ever seen a Post Malone show, there's a good chance you've see him with a red cup in his hand.

It's unclear what is in the cup, but it's a staple for the singer on his Big A-- World Tour.

That's Solo cup got him into some trouble at his recent tour stop in Glendale, Ariz. The country singer was walking the catwalk with his trusty drink receptacle when he noticed a fan holding her beer up, offering him a cheers.

He took the bait, but it nearly cost him the rest of the show.

The "I Had Some Help" singer propped his foot up on a small barricade at the end of the stage, but the bumper wasn't secured. As he leaned over to take the fan up on her offer, the entire thing slipped out from under him.

Unfortunately, when it fell off the stage, so did Malone.

"I am SO sorry Austin," the beer-wielding fan writes on social media after the fact. "I love you! Such an amazing show."

Did Post Malone Hurt Himself in Arizona?

Malone is no stranger to performing on a large stage, and he has fallen a time or two, even as recently as last week, when he slipped and fell on his bottom.

Another angle of the incident in Arizona shows the "Pour Me a Drink" hitmaker was able to somewhat catch himself after tumbling over the edge of the stage. In fact, the cameraman didn't even hesitate to keep filming as Malone gathered himself and popped up to continue singing the song.

Like a true professional, he never missed a beat and kept entertaining the crowd, albeit from the floor.

Post Malone's Big A-- World Tour

Malone is in the middle of his Big A-- World Tour. The trek will keep him busy through Sept. 14 and will carry him all across the globe. In addition to his dates in North America, he'll venture to Europe to visit England, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Poland and many more.

The country newcomer is also making new music: His second country-leaning album is currently in the works and will reportedly feature 35 songs. Per The Tennessean, he intends to incorporate more traditional instruments like the fiddle, pedal steel and more for a more classic sound.

