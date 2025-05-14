Jelly Roll Gets Green Light to Perform in England, Despite Criminal Background

Jelly Roll is headed to London, baby. The country singer made what he said is the "biggest announcement of my career" on Wednesday (May 14), telling fans he has been approved to travel to England for a pair of shows in London.

Jelly Roll is currently serving as direct support for Post Malone's Big A-- World Tour.

"They lettin' me come to England, baby! It's happening!" he says in a video shared to social media.

"It's real, dude. I am playing Tottenham Stadium with Post Malone," he continues. "The first night's already sold out. I'll be there. The second night is on sale."

"I can't believe I'm even coming to England, but the fact that my first time is doing two stadium shows with Post Malone. Please come out to see us, y'all."

Jelly Roll's Criminal Record + Traveling Overseas

These overseas shows are a very big deal for Jelly Roll, given his criminal history.

While the country hitmaker has been playing venues all over the United States and even in Canada, the felony charge that he incurred at the age of 16 has prevented him from entering certain countries.

As a teen, he was arrested for aggravated robbery. For a long time, the now-star was unable to obtain a U.S. passport, let alone travel internationally.

The 2025 appearances are not the first time he has tried to do a show in London — he has been denied entry before.

"The trick is, when America finally says, 'We'll let you leave,' the amount of countries that won't let you come in," he explained to Billboard in 2023. "We had to cancel my London debut show."

England's decision to open the door for Jelly Roll is a complete 180 from just a few years ago. It's something the singer doesn't take lightly, and he still thinks about and regrets what happened when he was a teenager.

"I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime. This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did," Jelly Roll shared with Billboard in that same chat.

Will Jelly Roll Play All of Post Malone's International Shows?

So far, Jelly Roll has only been approved for the London concert dates, which are scheduled for Sept. 7-8, 2025. Malone has dozens of other tour dates dotted across the globe, in Budapest, Lithuania, Germany, France, Portugal and more.

Jelly Roll has yet to share what his entry status is for those countries, but the London dates are certainly a good start.

