Post Malone Launches 2025 Big A– World Tour — See the Setlist

Post Malone kicked off his Big A-- World Tour on Tuesday (April 29) in front of what has become his home crowd in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The country singer — who bought a home in Cottonwood Heights several years ago — got a little sentimental while on stage.

"You know, ladies and gentlemen," he begins. "It's been 10 years of me doing this and I remember at the beginning, everyone called me a one-hit-wonder."

"They said, 'You'll never be on a billboard in Salt Lake City at Rice Eccles Stadium,'" he jokes. "They said that specifically."

"And I just want to say the love that y'all have shared me and the gift of your hearts you have shared me is the most amazing thing that I have experienced in my whole life."

He then took a moment to encourage the crowd — with colorful language — to continue to pursue the things they're dreaming to come true.

"And I've wanted to do this for as long as I can f--king remember and I guess what, I'm trying to f--king say is don't give up on your f--king dreams," he preaches from an elevated platform. "And never give up on your f--king dreams no matter what the f--k anybody has to f--king say about them."

"Chase your passion. Do what you f--king love. Don't let anybody f--king stop you from doing what you f--king love. Don't let anyone drag you down. Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do what you want to do and just do it," he adds.

Jelly Roll Is Opening for Post Malone on the Big A-- Stadium Tour

Despite saying he was going to take a break from touring in 2025, Jelly Roll was convinced by Malone to go out on the road. He now serves as direct support for the Big A-- World Tour.

Here's Jelly Roll's Setlist for Post Malone's Big A-- World Tour

"Get By"

"Liar"

"Lonely Road"

"Wild Ones"

"Son of a Sinner"

"I Am Not Okay"

Medley of "Sweet Home Alabama," "How You Remind Me," "Flowers" and "California Love"

"Need a Favor"

"Save Me"

Here's the Setlist for Post Malone's Big A-- World Tour

"Texas Tea"

"Wow"

"Better Now"

"Lemon Tree"

"Wrong Ones"

"Go Flex"

"Broken Whiskey Glass"

"Hollywood's Bleeding"

"I Fall Apart"

"Losers"

"Goodbyes"

"M-E-X-I-C-O"

"What Don't Belong to Me"

"Feeling Whitney"

"Never Love You Again"

"Circles"

"White Iverson"

"Psycho"

"Finer Things"

"Pour Me a Drink"

"Dead at the Honky Tonk"

"Rockstar"

"I Had Some Help"

"Sunflower"

"Congratulations"

