Post Malone Adds More 2025 Tour Dates With Jelly Roll
Post Malone and Jelly Roll are going international.
The country newcomer announced a lengthy slate of new dates for his 2025 tour, turning Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour into a Big A-- World Tour.
The trek — initially set for April 29 through July 1 — will now run through mid-September.
The "I Had Some Help" singer has added 18 European dates, including a handful of festivals. It appears Jelly Roll will be accompanying Malone for all but four dates, as indicated on the social media post.
Can Jelly Roll Perform Overseas?
The international dates are a big deal for Jelly Roll, who has struggled to work outside of the U.S. due to his past felony conviction. Even if he obtains a passport, it may be difficult for other countries to accept him.
"The trick is, when American finally says, 'We'll let you leave,' the amount of countries that won't let you come in," he told Billboard in 2023 after a show in London was canceled.
Jelly Roll played his first international dates last summer, as he traveled to Canada for a stint. He'll return for 12 dates in March as he wraps up his Beautifully Broken Tour.
Post Malone Ruined Jelly Roll's Plans for 2025
Following his visit in Canada, the "Liar" singer had planned to take an extended break from touring — or, at the very least, headlining a tour.
"This is breaking news for Jelly Roll," he told the Pat McAfee Show in November 2024. "I'm not gonna headline a tour in America. It'll be my first year not headlining a tour in America since 2020, but before that it was like 2012."
Then Malone called, and everything changed. He asked Jelly Roll to join him on the road, and within two weeks the announcement was made.
Post Malone's 2025 Big A-- World Tour Dates
Apr. 29 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
May 3 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
May 7 -- San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
May 9 -- Dallas, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
May 11 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 13 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
May 18 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 20 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
May 24 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
May 26 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre
May 28 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
May 29 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
May 31 -- Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium
June 2 -- Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium
June 4 -- New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
June 8 -- Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 10 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
June 13 -- Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
June 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 21 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
June 24 -- Boise, Ida. @ Albertsons Stadium
June 26 -- Seattle Wa. @ T-Mobile Park
June 28 -- Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park
July 1 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Aug. 8 -- Cluj-Napoca, Romania *
Aug. 10 -- Budapest, Hungary *
Aug. 12 -- Prague, Czechia (No Jelly Roll)
Aug. 13 -- St. Polten, Austria *
Aug. 15 -- Poznan, Poland *
Aug. 16 -- Bratislava, Slovakia *
Aug. 18 -- Berlin, Germany
Aug. 21 -- Kaunas, Lithuania (No Jelly Roll)
Aug. 23 -- Horsens, Denmark (No Jelly Roll)
Aug. 27 -- Milan, Italy *
Aug. 29 -- Zurich, Switzerland *
Aug. 30 -- Munich, Germany *
Sept. 3 -- Paris, France
Sept. 5 -- Hannover, Germany
Sept. 7 -- London, United Kingdom (No Jelly Roll)
Sept. 9 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sept. 12 -- Barcelona, Spain
Sept. 14 -- Lisbon, Portugal
* = Festivals
