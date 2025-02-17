Post Malone Adds More 2025 Tour Dates With Jelly Roll

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are going international.

The country newcomer announced a lengthy slate of new dates for his 2025 tour, turning Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour into a Big A-- World Tour.

The trek — initially set for April 29 through July 1 — will now run through mid-September.

The "I Had Some Help" singer has added 18 European dates, including a handful of festivals. It appears Jelly Roll will be accompanying Malone for all but four dates, as indicated on the social media post.

Can Jelly Roll Perform Overseas?

The international dates are a big deal for Jelly Roll, who has struggled to work outside of the U.S. due to his past felony conviction. Even if he obtains a passport, it may be difficult for other countries to accept him.

"The trick is, when American finally says, 'We'll let you leave,' the amount of countries that won't let you come in," he told Billboard in 2023 after a show in London was canceled.

Jelly Roll played his first international dates last summer, as he traveled to Canada for a stint. He'll return for 12 dates in March as he wraps up his Beautifully Broken Tour.

Post Malone Ruined Jelly Roll's Plans for 2025

Following his visit in Canada, the "Liar" singer had planned to take an extended break from touring — or, at the very least, headlining a tour.

"This is breaking news for Jelly Roll," he told the Pat McAfee Show in November 2024. "I'm not gonna headline a tour in America. It'll be my first year not headlining a tour in America since 2020, but before that it was like 2012."

Then Malone called, and everything changed. He asked Jelly Roll to join him on the road, and within two weeks the announcement was made.

Post Malone's 2025 Big A-- World Tour Dates

Apr. 29 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

May 3 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

May 7 -- San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

May 9 -- Dallas, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 11 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 13 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

May 18 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 20 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

May 24 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

May 26 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

May 28 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

May 29 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

May 31 -- Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium

June 2 -- Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

June 4 -- New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

June 8 -- Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 10 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 13 -- Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 21 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

June 24 -- Boise, Ida. @ Albertsons Stadium

June 26 -- Seattle Wa. @ T-Mobile Park

June 28 -- Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park

July 1 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Aug. 8 -- Cluj-Napoca, Romania *

Aug. 10 -- Budapest, Hungary *

Aug. 12 -- Prague, Czechia (No Jelly Roll)

Aug. 13 -- St. Polten, Austria *

Aug. 15 -- Poznan, Poland *

Aug. 16 -- Bratislava, Slovakia *

Aug. 18 -- Berlin, Germany

Aug. 21 -- Kaunas, Lithuania (No Jelly Roll)

Aug. 23 -- Horsens, Denmark (No Jelly Roll)

Aug. 27 -- Milan, Italy *

Aug. 29 -- Zurich, Switzerland *

Aug. 30 -- Munich, Germany *

Sept. 3 -- Paris, France

Sept. 5 -- Hannover, Germany

Sept. 7 -- London, United Kingdom (No Jelly Roll)

Sept. 9 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept. 12 -- Barcelona, Spain

Sept. 14 -- Lisbon, Portugal

* = Festivals

