Jelly Roll Had Plans for 2025, But Post Malone Ruined Them

Like most country artists, Jelly Roll had already mapped out what he would be doing in 2025 well before the year ever arrived. His plan was to take a step back from the road and put his focus on other projects.

That is, until Post Malone called.

"This is breaking news for Jelly Roll," Jelly shared on the Pat McAfee Show in early Nov. 2024. "I'm not gonna headline a tour in America. It'll be my first year not headlining a tour in America since 2020, but before that it was like 2012."

"It's been a long time, but I think we've done enough this year," he explained. "I'm gonna do all those festivals next year and I think I'm going to, uh, get into a little television, maybe."

Jelly Roll's 2025 Tour Dates With Post Malone

Less than two weeks after making that statement, it was announced that Jelly Roll would be opening for Post Malone on his massive 2025 stadium tour.

So, what happened? Did someone miss the memo about a break?

“It didn’t even seem real how fast the tour came together," Jelly Roll tells Nasvhille Lifestyles. "Post hit me and was like, ‘We should tour,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m always in, anytime.’"

"Sure enough, the next day Live Nation hit management and said they want to do Jelly on his tour," he continues. "From us agreeing to it, to announcing it was like 12 days, it was crazy.”

The "Liar" singer says it all "worked out perfectly." In other words, if you're happy to see Jelly Roll this year, you have Post Malone to thank.

Jelly Roll's Acting Debut

Just because Jelly Roll is touring with Malone doesn't mean his plans of doing television have changed. The country hitmaker will make his acting debut on the show Fire Country on CBS in April. He'll play a hospital orderly named Noah, which is also the name of his 8-year-old son.

That's not all: Jelly Roll is joining American Idol as the show's first-ever Artist in Residence this spring season. He will essentially serve as a season-long mentor to the contestants, beginning with Hollywood Week.

