Jelly Roll is about to make a big career move. The rapper and country singer is slated to make his acting debut in an upcoming episode of Fire Country on CBS.

Billboard reports that Jelly Roll will appear in an episode that will air on April 11, playing a hospital orderly named Noah.

The superstar previously made a cameo as himself in an episode of Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King, but the upcoming appearance on Fire Country marks his first-ever fictional role onscreen.

The news comes amid a year of career highs for Jelly Roll. His most recent album, Beautifully Broken, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and he wrapped his sold-out Beautifully Broken Tour in November with a show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Jelly Roll is also nominated twice in the 2025 Grammy Awards, which are set to take place on Sunday (Feb. 2). The country singer-songwriter earned nods for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for "I Am Not Okay."

Jelly Roll is not the first country singer to appear on Fire Country. Kane Brown also made his acting debut on the program in 2023, playing a character named Robin, a train hopper who ends up aiding victims who were injured in a crash.

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.