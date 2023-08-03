Jelly Roll Opens Up About His Son, Noah, for the First Time

As Jelly Roll continues his ascent to the top of the ranks in country music, we learn more and more about him and his storied past. I had a chance to have a long sit-down interview with Jelly Roll recently, and he gave me all of the details about his young son, Noah.

We were first introduced to Jelly Roll's little boy in July, via an Instagram post from his wife, Bunnie. She revealed that Jelly Roll has a son named Noah, and that the mother of his son, Melisa, is the custodial parent, but that all three parental parties are all on the same page and get along great.

I asked Jelly Roll why now — his son is six years old — did he decide to share him with the world?

"That was more on Bunnie and his mother," he says. "So, uh, they spoke about it, and he was on vacation, he always goes on vacation with us, and we just always try to shoot around him ... and this my wife was like, 'I'm just gonna hit her up and tell her I wanna post,' and she was like, 'Yeah, totally cool.'"

Jelly Roll explains that he goes out of way to respect Noah and Melisa's privacy.

"With Bailey, I'm the full-time parent, I'm the judge, the jury and the executioner, when it comes to decisions with her," he says. Bailey is the star's teenage daughter, and he has custody. But with Noah, he's just trying to support Melisa and the decisions she makes for their son, as his mother.

"I try not to get in the way of what she (Melisa) is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she's doing with him, that I want to just respect that boundary," the "Son of a Sinner" singer says, admitting that he normally doesn't talk about his son. Jelly Roll says opening up about his little boy like he did in our interview is an exclusive look at their relationship and his co-parenting relationship with Melisa.

You can really tell Jelly Roll loves his two kids, Bailey and Noah, deeply. I asked him at what point he'll tell his son what he has been through and show him the right paths to take in life, and he replied:

"God, he'll probably be a teenager, dude. Bailey's 15 and I think she just now kinda gets it."

Jelly Roll says his daughter was a little bitter about Dad's success in music at first, because it took him away for 200 days out of the year. But now that she's a teenager, she loves being able to fly around and see perform.

Check out my full interview with Jelly Roll on the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, available wherever you get your podcasts from.

