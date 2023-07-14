Say hello to Noah Buddy DeFord! Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie, took to social media this week to introduce fans to her husband's 6-year-old son — her stepson — Noah.

In a video shared via TikTok, Bunnie beckons the little boy to join her on camera and asks him to tell everyone his name.

"My name is Noah and my favorite color is red," he says with the sweetest voice.

She then proceeds to grill him with questions about himself, like his age, his birthday and whether he wants a dog or a cat (The answer is both, by the way). He also shows off his silly personality with a cheeky answer when she asks him his favorite sport.

"Pokemon," he jokes, before revealing that he loves soccer.

Noah also admits that if he had to choose a favorite between his dad or his sister, Bailee, he would choose his sister.

Jelly Roll has two children: Fans have already become familiar with his teen daughter Bailee Ann, whom he and Bunnie have full custody of.

Out of respect for Noah's mother, Jelly Roll has not shared much about his son on social media. Bunnie notes on TikTok that the brief introduction with her stepson had prior approval from his mom.

Aside from a few posts here and there, Jelly Roll has kept Noah out of the spotlight. He did share the news of his arrival when he was born.

"God Bless this Child to be everything I am not! Noah Buddy DeFord," he wrote on social media at the time. "I pray he nor Bailee ever have to pay for their father's sins. I'll post more pics tomorrow."