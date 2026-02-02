Post Malone, Jelly Roll Heading Another Big A– Stadium Tour in 2026
Post Malone and Jelly Roll are doubling down on their Big A-- Stadium Tour in 2026.
The Posty-headed tour is set to return this spring, with Jelly once again performing on all dates (With one notable exception. We'll get to that in a minute.)
The pair announced the tour on Monday (Feb. 2), also revealing a full spread of dates and a brand new opening act. Carter Faith will perform at all shows on this year's Big A-- Stadium Tour.
Where Will Post Malone + Jelly Roll Be Performing On Their 2026 Big A-- Stadium Tour?
Posty and Jell will once again be playing major stadiums across the U.S. They've only announced a couple international dates, both in Canada. But if the new iteration of the tour matches the 2025 version, dates outside the U.S. will likely be announced at a later date.
Jelly is playing all the shows except for one — but that one date is the one you might least expect him to miss.
That's the June 30 stop in Nashvile, Tenn. Jelly's a Nashville native, and he's talked about how special hometown shows are to him, so there must be something very important keeping him from playing that date.
When Do Tickets to Post Malone + Jelly Roll's 2026 Big A-- Stadium Tour Go On Sale?
Fans can sign up for various artist presales right away.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
Here Are All the Dates For Post Malone + Jelly's Big A-- Stadium Tour
Apr. 10 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Music Festival
Apr. 26 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Music Festival
May 13 – El Paso, Texas @ Sun Bowl Stadium
May 16 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Boots In The Park Festival
May 19 – Waco, Texas @ McLane Stadium
May 23 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Tiger Stadium
May 26 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Protective Stadium
May 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
May 31 – Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Coast Jam
June 5 – Oxford, Miss. @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
June 7 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Fest
June 9 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
June 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
June 16 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Stadium
June 20 – Wildwood, N.J. @ Barefoot Country Music Festival
June 22 – East Hartford, Conn. @ Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
June 25 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field
June 27 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest
June 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 11 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
July 15 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium
July 17 – Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium
July 21 – Missoula, Mont. @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
July 24 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium
July 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
