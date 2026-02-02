Post Malone and Jelly Roll are doubling down on their Big A-- Stadium Tour in 2026.

The Posty-headed tour is set to return this spring, with Jelly once again performing on all dates (With one notable exception. We'll get to that in a minute.)

The pair announced the tour on Monday (Feb. 2), also revealing a full spread of dates and a brand new opening act. Carter Faith will perform at all shows on this year's Big A-- Stadium Tour.

Where Will Post Malone + Jelly Roll Be Performing On Their 2026 Big A-- Stadium Tour?

Posty and Jell will once again be playing major stadiums across the U.S. They've only announced a couple international dates, both in Canada. But if the new iteration of the tour matches the 2025 version, dates outside the U.S. will likely be announced at a later date.

Jelly is playing all the shows except for one — but that one date is the one you might least expect him to miss.

That's the June 30 stop in Nashvile, Tenn. Jelly's a Nashville native, and he's talked about how special hometown shows are to him, so there must be something very important keeping him from playing that date.

When Do Tickets to Post Malone + Jelly Roll's 2026 Big A-- Stadium Tour Go On Sale?

Fans can sign up for various artist presales right away.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Here Are All the Dates For Post Malone + Jelly's Big A-- Stadium Tour

Apr. 10 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Music Festival

Apr. 26 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Music Festival

May 13 – El Paso, Texas @ Sun Bowl Stadium

May 16 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Boots In The Park Festival

May 19 – Waco, Texas @ McLane Stadium

May 23 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Tiger Stadium

May 26 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Protective Stadium

May 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

May 31 – Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Coast Jam

June 5 – Oxford, Miss. @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

June 7 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Fest

June 9 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

June 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

June 16 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Stadium

June 20 – Wildwood, N.J. @ Barefoot Country Music Festival

June 22 – East Hartford, Conn. @ Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

June 25 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field

June 27 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest

June 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 11 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

July 15 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

July 17 – Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium

July 21 – Missoula, Mont. @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

July 24 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium

July 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium