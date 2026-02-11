Amid all the brouhaha that surrounded the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny and the Kid-Rock-led Turning Point USA Halftime Show, fans can be forgiven for missing a good deed Post Malone tried to do at his Super Bowl party ahead of the big game.

But those who were there in person likely won't forget how scandalized Posty was by the high beer prices at his show. He said from the stage he'd lower the price by half, and then some.

However, those in the crowd reported that the bar didn't honor the singer's statement.

It all went down last Friday (Feb. 6) in San Francisco, where Post was playing his Bud Light-sponsored free Post Malone & Friends Show.

When Happened at Post Malone's Bud Light Super Bowl Party?

Bud Light beer was heavily featured during the show — one fan-film clip from the event even shows Posty singing "Circles" as he sashays across the stage with a can of the beer balanced on his head.

Another hallmark of the show was Posty's well documented Dallas Cowboys fandom. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, at one point during the show, the singer tossed out an offer for "free beers" for Cowboys fans and admitted he was "pretty heartbroken" the team wasn't playing the Super Bowl.

Most fans assumed it was a joke, but the issue came up again after someone in the crowd alerted Posty that the drinks weren't free, even though it was a Bud Light-sponsored free show.

Post Malone on The Price of Beers at His Super Bowl Party: "That's Absolutely Unacceptable"

Not only was beer not free for fans, but the price was way too high for the singer's liking. The Chronicle reports that a Bud Light Seltzer cost $14, a regular Bud Light cost $12 and a Bud Light draft cost $15.

"I had some young man over on this side tell me that the beers were not free," Posty reportedly said from the stage. "$14 for a beer? That's absolutely unacceptable at a Bud Light show."

He then said he was going to cover half the tab, bringing the price per drink down to $7. Soon after, he further lowered the price to $5, and $3 for Cowboy fans.

Did Post Malone Lower the Beer Prices at His Super Bowl Show?

Well, he tried — but apparently, fans continued to have to pay the full $14 all night.

The Chronicle reports that bartenders continued to charge full price for all drinks, despite what Post said. Though a few fans argued over the price, most of them seemed to cut their losses.

"I expected it not to be real, but I thought I'd give it a shot," one concertgoer told the outlet. "Honestly, it's cheaper than most concerts."

So far, there's been no further comment from Post on drink prices, and it's not clear whether or not he was aware that the bar wasn't honoring his request to cut the drink costs.