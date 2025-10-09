Post Malone's new Nashville bar Posty's is officially open for business!

Now, truth be told, the bar started serving customers in the middle of the summer. However, since Malone was on his Big A-- World Tour, he couldn't have a proper grand opening. Until now.

The "Pour Me a Drink" singer threw a huge ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday (Oct. 8) and invited a few of his friends to join him. And by a few, we mean basically all of Nashville.

This party was so big, it required a few blocks of Broadway to be shut down for the night.

In a video shared to Malone's social media, we see a large stage set up on in the middle of the road on the at the Broadway and 3rd Avenue. The crowd stretches down the street at least two blocks before the camera fades out.

"Nashville, cannot thank you enough for the warm welcome," he writes in the caption alongside the video.

Who Was at the Grand Opening for Post Malone's Nashville Bar, Posty's?

The night was filled with live country music, and Malone invited some friends to join him for the celebration.

The "Guy for That" hitmaker gave a shout out to his pals Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn for being a part of the fun.

Malone sang with each of his country music pals. He took on "What Was I Thinking" with Bentley, and he did "Nosedive" which he collaborated with Wilson on for his F-1 Trillion album. Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks joined him for "Brand New Man."

Does Post Malone Have a New Album Coming?

For those wondering if Malone will stay in country music now that his Big A-- World Tour is finished, the answer is yes.

In fact, Malone is taking a deeper dive into the genre and incorporating more traditional sounds into the music he is making.

"There's also more fiddle, pedal steel, guitar solos," band member Derek Wells says of Malone's next project. "Where we started as two feet over the line into traditional country on F-1 Trillion has turned into head, chest, shoulders and feet across the line on where we're headed with the next batch of songs."

Details about Post Malone's sophomore country album — including the title, track list and release date — have not been announced at this time.