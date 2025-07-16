I Went to Post Malone’s New Nashville Bar, Posty’s

Another country star bar? Nah, this one’s different.

Post Malone's new bar and restaurant is just as wild as you would expect.

It’s right near Jason Aldean’s bar on Broadway and has six bars inside, plus three stages and a whole lot of space — 26,000 square feet to be exact.

Here’s what you’ll find on each floor at Posty's:

Posty's Main Floor

As soon as you walk in, you’ll see a full-size truck hanging above the bar. It’s just like the one on the cover of Post Malone's F-1 Trillion album. It's a replica and is hard to miss, given its size.

There are also two side bars and one that Post Malone is said to sit at — or even serve at occasionally.

There’s a live band playing country with a bit of edge. People are eating, drinking and having a good time.

The food menu is very Post — you can get anything from fried Oreos to filet mignon. There’s something for everyone.

You’ll also spot cool Post Malone stuff all around, like photos from his shows and a sign that says "Stoney’s Motel," taken from his nickname, "Stoney Maloney."

Here's a clip from my day out at Post Malone's new bar:

Posty's Old School Diner

Inside the bar is a diner that looks like it’s from the old days. It’s perfect for late-night food.

There’s also a stage and its own bar, so you can keep the fun going while you eat and when all the other bars are closed.

Basement Karaoke at Posty's

Head downstairs and you’ll find a karaoke bar! Whether you can sing or not, this is the spot to grab a mic and have some laughs.

Posty's Rooftop Bar

Up on the roof, there’s another bar with great views of downtown Nashville. It’s a fun spot to chill, take pics and enjoy the city lights, especially for the Broadway girls.