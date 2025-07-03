Post Malone's massive Nashville bar is officially open for business. The country newcomer shared the news on social media, revealing the watering hole's name: Posty's.

Like many of his fellow country singers who have their own bars in Music City, Malone curated the bar to look and feel like an immersive experience. And, for the "Pour Me a Drink" singer, that means plenty of beer.

Throughout the bar are large beer bottle chandeliers, and from the looks of it, most of the bottles are Malone's favorite brand of Bud Light. The bar top is filled with beer bottle caps and, yet again, most are Bud Light caps.

Above the bar is a real showstopper: A full-sized pickup truck.

It looks to be a replica of the blue 1971 Ford F-100 truck featured on the cover of his F-1 Trillion album. Of course, we all know that one was smashed when he dropped it into a lake in Mexico.

This one is fully intact, but it could be that Malone had it restored for his bar. Either way, it's the perfect centerpiece for a Lower Broadway establishment.

Elsewhere, the bar features wooden structures underneath moody blue and red lighting. Vintage metal and neon signs adorn the walls of the bar.

What to Expect at Post Malone's Nashville Bar Posty's

Posty's sits at 305 Broadway, right next to Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville. The space used to be occupied by Tequila Cowboy and a karaoke bar called Wanna B's.

It's the largest bar to date in Music City, with 26,000 square feet of space. There are six bars and three live music stages for guests to enjoy.

Also, don't sleep on the dining side of things. It sounds like Posty's is serving up some southern comfort as well.

"Whether you're headed in for a quick stop at the dine-in counter or want to stay a while in the dining room, Posty's serves home-cooked classics and cold beer," the bar's website reads.