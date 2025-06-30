Post Malone Leaves Gigantic Tip at Dive Bar, Employee Says ‘Everyone Can Pay Their Bills’

Post Malone was in Glendale, Ariz. on June 21 for his Big A-- Stadium Tour, and he hit a local dive bar while he was there.

Always a giver, the rapper-turned-country-star even left a tip big enough for the staff members to pay their respective bills for a whole month.

An employee at the bar was interviewed by 12 News AZ after Malone graced them with his presence and confirmed what big Posty fans already knew: The "I Had Some Help" singer is a genuinely great human being.

"Just to see how he moved and interacted with everyone was honestly impressive," the bar worker reveals. "He talked to every single person that walked up to him, never seemed phased or annoyed by it."

Malone did everything in his power to make each person — patron and employees alike — feel like they were the star, not him, even hanging out until the bar closed at 2AM.

When it came time to leave and settle up his tab, Malone pulled out his wallet and left a hefty tip for all 15 employees working that night.

"I don't wanna throw out a figure, but there were about 15 people on staff that night, and everyone can pay their bills this month," the worker explains.

According to SoFi Learn, the average American's bills per month are $4,641. Multiply that number by the 15 employees and you come out with $69,615.

Next up for Post Malone is a Big A-- Stadium Tour stop in San Fransisco on Tuesday, July 1.

