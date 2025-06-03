Post Malone will be the next celebrity to have a bar in his name pop up along Nashville's Lower Broadway. The unnamed establishment is also going to be the largest on Broadway.

Post Malone has teamed with TC Restaurant Group, who run restaurants and venues named after Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and more.

The new Post Malone bar will be at 305 Broadway, right next door to Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Tequila Cowboy and a karaoke bar called Wanna B's (both owned by TCRG) currently sit at 305 Broadway.

A press released notes that at 26,000 square feet, the Post Malone bar will be the largest ground floor footprint on Broadway.

Other bars have multiple floors, but this new entertainment space will also compete with six bars, three stages and a large dining room. There will also be a rooftop.

While Post Malone is a relative newcomer to country music, he was a global superstar before dropping F1 Trillion in 2024. To date, he has a pair of No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, plus a Top 5 in "Guy for That." Since releasing his country debut, he's indicated another country album will follow, although he's offered no timeline.

Related: 19 Country Singers With Their Own Bars and Restaurants

Further details about Post Malone's bar were not shared. He joins more than a dozen country hitmakers who've aligned themselves with restaurant groups to create a bar, honky-tonk or entertainment space in downtown Nashville.

Alan Jackson and John Rich were two of the first to open bars, but Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton soon followed.

Then came (not in this order) Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Garth Brooks, Old Dominion, Bryan, Aldean, Jelly Roll, Eric Church, etc ... FGL's bar (owned by TC Restaurant Group) closed one year ago to make way for Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up.

Get our free mobile app

Prior to becoming Tequila Cowboy, the space at 305 Broadway was Cadillac Ranch. Post Malone is currently on his Big A-- World Tour. It's not clear if his big a-- bar will open before the trek ends.