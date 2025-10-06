When you're Post Malone, you have to travel in distinct style.

Maybe that's why he just bought himself a million-dollar luxury EarthRoamer to use in his travels across the country.

Malone posted a picture of his new EarthRoamer, which is such a large vehicle that it came with a key ring with what looks to be 7 keys and a battery key-fob, just to operate this bad boy.



One look at the inside of an EarthRoamer will have you wanting one as well -- assuming you can afford the approximate million-dollar price tag.

EarthRoamer posted a picture to their Facebook telling the story of Malone and his new tank-like purchase, including a few extra details.



"Some deliveries are extra special! Today, we welcomed Post Malone to our facility and handed over the keys to his new EarthRoamer," their message reads. "Welcome to the family, Post!"

Their Facebook post shows a few pictures of them showing the machine off to Malone. You can see in his eyes that he is beyond excited to get all of the keys to this behemoth.

This embodies what Malone is all about: The fact that he showed up on his own to pick up the vehicle, and didn't have it delivered to his front door while he's busy on tour.

Some celebrities would use the "privacy veil" excuse to skirt having to talk to people at a vehicle dealership. If they didn't have it delivered, they might have an assistant pick up the ride.

But not Posty.

In one of the pictures, you can even see an open Happy Dad beer on the table. The "I Had Some Help" singer was likely having a beer and a few cigarettes to celebrate the purchase.

