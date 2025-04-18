Post Malone’s ex-girlfriend wants custody of their daughter, but says she’s cool if he visits.

The singer is thought to have split from "Jamie" last fall. Since the start of the year, he’s been spotted cozying with college student Christy Lee, but he’s famously private to the point of never talking about any current girlfriends, or even acknowledging he has a daughter in interviews.

Jamie is Hee Sung Park, and she'd been with Austin Post (Post Malone) for several years prior to their split.

Their daughter's name is not known, and she's listed as DDP in court documents.

TMZ uncovered the filings on Friday (April 18).

The filing in Los Angeles court asks a judge to give Jamie primary physical custody of DDP. She has agreed to allow Post shared legal custody and visitation rights, likely to be defined later.

The “I Had Some Help” singer hasn’t responded, but did file his own petition in Utah. That request is sealed.

The news comes during a busy month for Post Malone. His Big A-- Stadium Tour begins on April 29 with dates through September. He also helped reveal he'll be a part of Morgan Wallen's new album, I'm the Problem.

A song called "I Ain't Coming Back" marks their second duet together, after "I Had Some Help" on Post's F1 Trillion album. Unless Wallen drops it early, it'll be released on May 16.

A new Post Malone album also seems likely in 2025 or 2026. He tells Billboard he is once again recording in Nashville and hints that he'll once again a country-heavy album with collaborations.

F1Trillion was released last August, with 15 of the 18 songs being duets. All nine songs released on the Long Bed version were solo songs, however.

