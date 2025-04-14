Will Post Malone’s New Album Be Country? Here’s What We Know

Post Malone has gone country, and it doesn't sound like he's going back to his old ways any time soon.

The country newcomer took the genre by storm when he rode into Nashville and began working on a country project, F-1 Trillion, released last August. The album was not only his opportunity to make country music — it was a celebration of the genre as a whole.

Malone jumped into the studio with just about every artist he could. The first 17 songs featured collaborations with Luke Combs, Hank Williams Jr., Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and a laundry list of other artists. It truly's a who's-who project of country music.

His approach has not only earned him his first ACM Award nominations — with his album and a few songs up for awards this year — it also earned him the respect of a genre that has deep roots and traditions.

So, Will Post Malone's Next Album Be Country?

The short answer is: Yes.

While chatting with Billboard ahead of his headlining set at Coachella 2025, Malone said we went right back to Music City to work on this project. He joined up with his usual crowd, which has grown to include Ernest, Hardy and Thomas Rhett. He's already pumped out 35 songs.

Now it's "just a matter of which ones to rock and which ones to sock," he tells the publication.

The "I Had Some Help" singer says dipping back into the Nashville scene was an easy decision.

"We just have fun," he says of his co-creators. "We just sit and f---ing talk and make songs. And so I'm pretty excited for the new record already."

When Will Post Malone's New Album Come Out?

Throughout his career, Malone has been consistent with releasing one album a year. F-1 Trillion arrived on Aug. 16, 2024. So, does that mean his fans can expect this new album before the end of 2025?

"Hopefully, we'll have some music releasing very, very soon," he shares.

Malone did not perform any unreleased music during his Coachella set over the weekend, but he is launching his stadium tour soon. The Big A-- World Tour begins on April 29, with country's own Jelly Roll serving as direct support.

