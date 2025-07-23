Post Malone's custody battle will remain in Utah after his ex-fiancée Hee Sung "Jamie" Park dismissed her filing for primary custody of their child in California this week.

The news comes via TMZ, with anonymous sources claiming that Park only moved to California earlier this year.

Those sources also speculate that Park may have wanted to establish residency in California in order to sue Malone for more money, since the state allows for higher child support payments than Utah does.

The couple were together for several years, and welcomed their daughter — identified on court documents as DDP — in May 2022.

Malone and Park split up in late 2024.

She filed for primary custody in California in April. The following month, Malone filed his own motion to dismiss her petition.

According to Billboard, documents filed by the singer accuses Park of misleading the Los Angeles judge by failing to mention that their daughter has lived in Utah for almost her entire life.

Read More: Post Malone's Ex-Fiancée Wants Custody of Their Daughter

He claimed that Park "rushed to enroll" their daughter in a number of different activities in Los Angeles in an attempt to prove her residence.

He also said that his daughter's nanny and doctor are both in Utah, and that she had a long track record of attending classes like music and swimming in that state.

"I do intend to work cooperatively with Jamie to ensure that DDP has frequent and equal custodial time with her mother," Posty wrote.

"I do not consent to Jamie's back door attempt to change DDP's residence from Utah to California. I request that the California court admonish Jamie for her lack of candor, gamesmanship in attempting to forum shop, and her intentional action to try to mislead the court about DDP's home."

A Legal Battle Is Ongoing in Utah

Though the motion in California has been dismissed, Malone and Park's custody battle will continue in Utah.

The documents that the singer has filed in that state are sealed, so it's unclear what sort of custody arrangement he is asking for.

A 'Big A--' Summer For Post Malone

Malone recently wrapped his 2025 Big A-- Stadium Tour, a trek he undertook with Jelly Roll.

During the last of those shows, Posty revealed that he and Jelly will head back out on the road together in 2026.

Read More: Will Post Malone's Next Album Be Country?

A new Post Malone album seems likely in 2025 or 2026. He has said that he's once again recording in Nashville, and that his next project will follow in the country-leaning footsteps of F-1 Trillion.