Post Malone Will Return to the Stage With Jelly Roll in 2026

Post Malone and Jelly Roll will once again share the stage in 2026.

The "Pour Me a Drink" singer shared the news during his San Francisco tour stop while delivering an impromptu monologue between songs.

As he introduced Jelly Roll to the crowd for their live rendition of their collaboration "Losers," Malone revealed their future plans.

"Whenever you book a tour like this, you think about who's gonna come on stage and sing every night with you," he explained.

"Ladies and gentleman, the label sent me a long, long list of names. I knew in the bottom of my heart there was only one mother f--ker I want to do this with."

"And I learned as of a couple of days ago that we get to go out and do this s--t next f--king summer too, ladies and gentlemen," he continues in the video below, and the crowd roars with approval.

It's unclear if this will be an extension of the Big A-- Stadium Tour — which is likely — or something entire new.

Jelly Roll could be doing his own tour and extending the invite to Malone to join him as a thank you, or they could be planning a joint co-headlining tour.

Post Malone Will Take the Big A-- Stadium Tour Overseas

The San Francisco stop on July 1 marked the last of the U.S. leg of Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour. The crew will now load up and head overseas for a slew of dates in Europe. The trek will hopscotch through Romania, Germany, France, Denmark, Lithuania and several other countries between Aug. 8 and Sept. 14.

Jelly Roll, a former felon, has been given the green light to perform at the London shows. He'll serve as the opener for the back-to-back shows scheduled at Tottenham Stadium, Sept. 7-8. It's a big deal for the "Heart of Stone" singer, given his criminal background.

"They lettin' me come to England, baby! It's happening," he shared ecstatically on social media when he first received the good news.