Post Malone Has Met Many Legends — But Only One Left Him Starstruck: Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne’s passing marks the end of a rock and roll era — and few in the modern country music world have a personal connection to the Prince of Darkness quite like Post Malone.

Before venturing into hillbilly rock, Posty did something few Nashville artists can claim: he scored a collaboration with Ozzy himself.

The result was “Take What You Want,” a haunting, genre-blending track from 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, featuring the Godfather of Heavy Metal alongside Travis Scott.

While the song was a standout, the real treat came when Post Malone met Ozzy in person for the very first time.

Post Malone’s ‘Mind-Blowing’ Meeting With Ozzy

Ozzy recorded his vocals separately, so Posty didn’t meet the Black Sabbath legend until they shared the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles after the song’s release.

This epic moment was captured in Post Malone: Runaway, where Post reflects on the nerves he felt before finally meeting Ozzy face to face.

“I was nervous meeting him. Not as much performing — meeting him is terrifying,” Post admitted in the documentary. “Because, you know, what the f--k do you say to Ozzy Osbourne? You know? I like your pants. I don’t know. You have no idea what the f--k to say to him.”

For the country rocker, the collaboration was more than a bucket-list moment — it was a career milestone.

“It’s mind-blowing, it’s absolutely f--king mind-blowing … being able to work with one of the biggest dudes in f--king rock and roll history,” he added.

From Rock Collabs to Country Crossovers

Posty’s moment with Ozzy came well before his country reinvention — but that same bold spirit carried through on his 2024 album F1-Trillion.

Trading synths for steel guitars, Posty teamed up with Morgan Wallen on the chart-topping “I Had Some Help” and dropped a string of country-leaning tracks, including “Pour Me a Drink” with Blake Shelton.

Following the success of F1-Trillion, it’s no surprise that while on the road for his Big A-- World Tour, he is already working on a second country album.

According to musician Derek Wells, the upcoming album will be a deep dive into traditional country music, featuring more “fiddle, pedal steel and guitar solos.”

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 75

On Tuesday (July 22), Ozzy’s family shared the heartbreaking news of his passing.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family, wife Sharon, sons Jack and Louis, and daughters Kelly and Aimee wrote on Instagram.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love,” they added.

The Black Sabbath frontman and solo legend had battled numerous health challenges in recent years, including Parkinson’s disease, multiple spinal surgeries, and ongoing mobility issues.

Still, Ozzy remained a towering influence in music — known for his electrifying stage presence, gravelly voice, and timeless anthems like “Crazy Train” and “No More Tears.”

Posty’s wide-ranging influences — from Nirvana to Shania to Ozzy — are part of what makes him a chart-topper across multiple genres.

As country music artists and fans pay their respects to a rock icon, Posty stands as a bridge between worlds — honoring the legends while paving his own way forward.