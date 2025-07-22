Ozzy Osbourne Made His Feelings About Country Music Known

Ozzy Osbourne was a rocker to the very end.

During an era of country crossovers, the Black Sabbath frontman made it clear he would not follow, but his reason may surprise you.

Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday morning (July 22). He was 76.

On July 5, he performed at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England during what was advertised as his final show.

Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll and Hardy are among the country stars who called themselves fans.

Did Ozzy Osbourne Like Country Music?

Ozzy Osbourne mingled with many country stars over the years. Often, photos were taken, documenting the evidence.

For example, this pic of Osbourne with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill:

He never considered "going country," however. In fact, he resented the idea, even if in actuality he liked country music.

"Not me, thank you," he told Rolling Stone during a 2016 interview.

At the time, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler had just released a solo country album.

"Personally, I think you should stick to what you know best," he shared. "If Steven (is) having a good time with it, who am I to complain? But it would be absurd for me to do that."

"I don't mind country, but the 'Prince of Darkness' with a cowboy hat? I'm a rock 'n' roller, not a f---ing country bumpkin."

Country Covers of Ozzy Osbourne Songs

The most famous, most recent country cover of an Ozzy Osbourne song is Carrie Underwood's version of "Mama, I"m Coming Home," taped during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2023.

But others have followed.

Jelly Roll performed the same song at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in 2024.

A deep internet search finds Osbourne singing with pre-country Post Malone.

In 2010, Kid Rock teamed with the pioneering metal artist for something called the Rally for Sanity.

He was photographed with many more, including Clay Walker and Gwen Stefani.

Dolly Parton's Message to Ozzy Osbourne

Dolly Parton didn't select an Osbourne or Black Sabbath song for her Rockstar album, but she was kind enough to record a video message for his final performance on July 5.

"Are we supposed to be saying farewell to you? Well, I don't think that's gonna happen," she says, clip below. "How about we just say good luck, God bless you and we will see you somewhere down the road."

How Did Ozzy Osbourne Die?

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

His family confirmed the news in a statement:

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," they shared. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

