Even though Jelly Roll and Post Malone are on their Big A-- Stadium Tour together, Jelly Roll's mom, Donna DeFord, had not yet met Malone until recently. But when she finally did, the exchange was heartwarming and hilarious, to say the least.

The video posted on Instagram starts out with Jelly Roll commenting on what his mom asked him before he took her to meet Malone.

"That's the sweetest thing ever, 'Do you think Post will sign my CD?'" the singer recalls her asking him.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer reassures his mother that Post will for sure sign her CD, and as she is about to meet Malone, she tells her son, "I got one, and I got my own felt pen."

Jelly then rolls his mom in her wheelchair over to Malone's backstage area, where the "I Had Some Help" singer wraps her in a huge hug as they finally meet.

Jelly's mom tells Post how she has asked Jason [Jelly Roll's real name is Jason DeFord] to introduce her to Malone a few times, and Malone jokes that Jelly has asked him over and over again, so he finally decided to meet her.

Malone and Jelly then embrace as Jelly thanks Malone for taking time to hang with his mom and sign her CD.

Then, as Malone goes to sign the CD for Jelly's mom, she says, "It's my birthday present."

Malone then asks her an interesting question: "Did Jason buy you a house yet?" Jelly's mom says, "Yes, a nice one."

The meet-and-greet ends with the three of them taking the most epic picture, which would be perfect for someone's next album cover:

Jelly Roll and Post Malone collaborated on a track titled "Losers," which appeared on Malone's F-1 Trillion album in 2024.

The Big A-- Stadium Tour launched in April.

