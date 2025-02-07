Kane Brown just released his fourth studio album, The High Road, and he stopped by to talk to us on Taste of Country Nights.

At the end of our interview, we asked Brown a succession of rapid-fire questions. One question was, what was his first car, and what was wrong with it?

The "Miles on It" singer's reply was unexpected and hilarious.

"The first car I ever had was a Honda that wouldn't do over 4,000 RPM, so I had to slowly get up to 60 miles an hour."

After giggling at what he said and seeing host Evan Paul almost fall out of his chair at the story, Brown just left us with a humble, "Yeah...yeah."

To break that down even further, Brown would have had to barely hit the gas when merging onto a highway.

By the time he would have gotten up to the speed of traffic on the highway, he would have been well off of the on-ramp, likely causing others to have to change lanes to give him some room.

Hard to imagine Brown driving something like that nowadays, after having so much ongoing success with his career.

The "Heaven" singer has a few cars that we know of — one of which is a Tesla, or as he put it, his "dad car."

Brown also had a pretty large custom truck named Rex, which he sold off a couple of years ago.

Brown will not be in one of his cars when he hits the road for his The High Road Tour in mid-March, as he will be on his plush tour bus riding in style across America to see and play for all of his fans.

