Seven years and three kids into their marriage, Kane Brown is still keeping the romance alive with his wife Katelyn.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday (Oct. 12), and Brown pulled off a surprise so elaborate, Katelyn couldn't help but giggle in disbelief during the big reveal.

How Did Kane Brown Celebrate His Seventh Wedding Anniversary?

Rather than take Katelyn out for a romantic dinner, Brown brought the restaurant to them.

He transformed a large room into an intimate dining hall for two, using white curtains, music, rose petals and candles.

Read More: These Are the Happiest Marriages in Country Music

Video filmed by Katelyn shows her perspective as she walks in to discover the surprise. She follows a trail of petals to find a candlelit table decked out with a white tablecloth and two glasses of red wine.

Brown's standing there, dancing to a slowed-down version of Rosemary Clooney's "Come On-A My House."

Behind him are a handful of photos meaningful to the couple, including shots of them together and a plaque bearing their names.

"Happy anniversary, baby," Brown says at the end of the video.

It's not entirely clear whether they were home or on the road during this celebration.

The only clues about what the room is typically used for are some jerseys hung on the wall and a shiny wooden floor, making it seem like Brown might have used a basketball court or similar space to execute his plan.

How Did Kane Brown Meet His Wife?

Brown and Katelyn first connected in 2015.

At the time, she was also pursuing a music career, and he was scheduled to be in her music video. But he wound up missing that appointment because he had a show the same day.

Read More: Kane Brown Almost Met Katelyn a Year Earlier, But He Canceled On Her

A year later, she attended a show of his. Though they didn't speak much that night, she caught his eye, and he invited her down to Nashville. There, they immediately hit it off, and have been an item ever since.

The couple married in 2018 in a ceremony outside Nashville.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley, on Oct. 29, 2019. Their second daughter Kodi Jane was born on Dec. 30, 2021, and son Krewe arrived in June 2024.

The Browns have also collaborated musically, too. Their 2022 duet "Thank God" was a massive country hit, earning Katelyn her first No. 1 single. It's even inspired a new Lifetime Christmas movie.

PICTURES: The Happiest Marriages in Country Music Country music has more than its fair share of songs about heartache and cheating, but that doesn't mean country stars can't have happy, long-term marriages. These country stars have found out how to make love last. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker