Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown have just agreed to terms for a Lifetime Christmas movie that will be based on their smash hit duet, "Thank God."

The country power couple struck gold back in 2022 with their No. 1 song.

What Christmas Movie Is Based on Kane Brown's "Thank God"?

Now, the song is about to pay dividends for the two once again, as the basis for the whole song will be the underlying theme of the upcoming movie, Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch.

Billboard reports that the two will not act in the movie, but will both serve as executive producers of the film. This is the first time either one will executive produce a movie — a very big task that the Browns are up for.

"The song 'Thank God' is so special to us," the Browns say in a statement.

"We also really love Christmas and celebrating as a family. So for these two worlds to collide, we couldn’t be more excited!"

"Thank God" will be featured in the film and will play three times throughout.

The Browns were both highly involved in working with the production team to make sure that the script stayed close to the song and its meaning.

What's the Story Behind Kane Brown's Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch Movie?

The movie tells the story of a pro hockey player who is injured a few weeks before Christmas, and then goes to Keller Ranch as part of his rehabilitation and meets an equestrian-assisted therapist and single mom.

Christmas at the Browns' house will be extra special this year, with all three kids huddled around the TV watching the movie Mom and Dad helped create — it's sure to be an extra special one.

Lifetime's VP, Elaine Frontain Bryant, says, "We are thrilled to have the incredibly talented Kane and Katelyn Brown join our Lifetime holiday family."

When Does Kane + Katelyn Brown's Christmas Movie Drop?

Lifetime has not announced a specific release date for the holiday film.

When Did Kane Brown Meet Katelyn Brown?

The two met at his first ever concert, back in 2015.

How Long Have Kane and Katelyn Brown Been Married?

The two tied the knot in October of 2018.

