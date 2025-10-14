Jason Aldean stopped by the Nashville Taste of Country Nights studios and revealed that he once bought Kane Brown a pretty pricey end-of-tour gift.

Host Evan Paul asked the singer what he has gotten some of his openers in the past as a thank you for going on tour with him. It's a longstanding tradition in country music.

What Did Jason Aldean Give Kane Brown as an End-of-Tour Gift?

Aldean brought Brown on tour with him in both 2017 and 2019, and he tells us, "You get out there and get to know these guys and see what they're into and what they like and then kinda figure it out. I got Kane a four-wheeler."

Brown loves to be outdoors and also loves his big boy toys, so it seems as if Aldean did a spectacular job of getting to know him before the purchase.

Get our free mobile app

Someone with a wallet as fat as Aldean's surely didn't get Brown the base model four-wheeler, and once you start getting into the nicer ones, you can spend anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000 on one, according to Neighbor, which is most likely what Aldean got Brown.

This isn't the first time the "Whiskey Drink" singer has purchased a hefty gift for a tour opener.

Aldean tells us, "When Luke Bryan was out with me, it was kinda the year he blew up — probably 2012 I think it was — and I got him a bass boat. He's one of my best friends and we just had an amazing year out there, and he had just got some property, so I got him a bass boat."

Aldean is currently out on the road for his Full Throttle Tour 2025 with Nate Smith, which extends into 2026. He said he is still figuring out what he wants to get Smith, so we shall see when the tour ends next year.

What Is Jason Aldean's Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth clocks Aldean at around $100 million. Not too bad for a small-town Georgia boy.

What Is Kane Brown's Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth clocks Kane Brown at $6 million.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul