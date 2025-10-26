Kane Brown's birthday falls in late October, so it's tradition for his wife Katelyn to throw him a Halloween-themed party to celebrate.

The Browns' parties are always elaborate, but in 2025, they might have outdone themselves.

Not only did Katelyn put together an incredible -- and dare we say spooktacular -- event, but Brown dressed in a costume so elaborate and detailed, he's nearly unrecognizable in it.

Brown showed off his Papa Smurf costume in a video filmed in his home gym, proving that he can still keep up his workout routine, even in full Smurf gear.

He's wearing red track pants, sneakers and a hat to match, plus a skin-tight top that matches the color of Papa Smurf's skin.

But the best part of the outfit is the hair and makeup. Brown is rocking blue face paint, bushy white eyebrows and a big white beard. That's the part of the costume that truly makes it impossible to recognize him.

What Was Kane Brown's Halloween Birthday Like?

Brown's Halloween-themed birthday party featured costumes, food, entertainment and much more.

The singer's wife Katelyn, who masterminded the event, shared a peek inside the birthday party in a social media post.

Her video shows off a "Pick Your Poison" drink menu, mini-haunted house, aerial artists and more. The guests in attendance all wore elaborate costumes, and Brown got a tiered chocolate cake all lit up with candles during the party.

How Old is Kane Brown?

Brown turned 32 years old on his latest birthday, which happened on Oct. 21, 2025.

It seems like his Halloween birthday party took place this weekend, a few days after the day itself.

Earlier this week, Katelyn celebrated Brown with a video compilation of special memories together. Several of the clips featured the couple's three children, Kingsley, Kodi and Krewe.