Halloween is right around the corner, and we've got the perfect costume ideas for you!

This year, you should dress up as your favorite country artist, and it's a lot easier than you think. Just snag a few basic items and you can be well on your way to the perfect costume. One that will have you winning that office Halloween costume contest!

Keep scrolling to see several of your favorite country artists who make great costumes, and the simple pieces you'll need to pull them off.

Happy Halloween!

Dolly Parton

Eamonn M. McCormack, Getty Images/Amazon Eamonn M. McCormack, Getty Images/Amazon loading...

If you're planning on dressing like Dolly Parton , you have to have the big blonde hair, the red nails and something sparkly. Some added cushion wouldn't hurt either, if you catch our drift.

Eric Church

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images/Amazon Michael Loccisano, Getty Images/Amazon loading...

Eric Church is minimalistic when it comes to his fashion, but there's one item that will really make this costume sing. Ray Bans sunglasses in the aviator style. These can be pricey, but there are plenty of knock-offs you can use instead.

Garth Brooks

Ethan Miller, Getty Images/Amazon Ethan Miller, Getty Images/Amazon loading...

Old school Garth Brooks is a classic. The man always looked like he was rolling out on the rodeo circuit. A loud shirt, a rodeo belt buckle and signature black cowboy hat is all you really need here.

Jelly Roll

Jason Kempin, Getty Images/Amazon Jason Kempin, Getty Images/Amazon loading...

Jelly Roll wears black... a lot. Stick to that color pallet and you'll be golden. A black vest will go a long way in selling this costume, but it's the bling that is a must. Jelly Roll is always iced out. Oh, and don't forget to doodle some face tattoos.

Lainey Wilson

Rob Kim, Getty Images/Amazon Rob Kim, Getty Images/Amazon loading...

Lainey Wilson said she has elected to wear bell bottoms to stand out from the crowd. Her look is vintage western with a flair. Keep that concept in mind and you'll have no problem pulling off her look.

Luke Combs

Gabe Ginsberg, Getty Images/Amazon Gabe Ginsberg, Getty Images/Amazon loading...

For many country fans, Luke Combs will be the easiest artist to pull off, since most of these items are probably already in your house. Jeans, a fishing shirt and a ball cap is all you really need, but the facial hair takes it up a notch.

Morgan Wallen

Danny Matson, Getty Images/Amazon Danny Matson, Getty Images/Amazon loading...

Reba McEntire

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images/Amazon Michael Loccisano, Getty Images/Amazon loading...

Reba McEntire is known to rock a good blazer, and we are here for it. The key is to keep the look simple and let the fiery red hair speak for itself. And don't forget a rodeo belt buckle for our rodeo queen.

Shania Twain

YouTube/Amazon YouTube/Amazon loading...

Shania Twain 's iconic outfit from the music video for "That Don't Impress Me Much" is a pop culture piece worthy to be in a museum. Recreate this look by decking yourself out, head to toe, in leopard print. The key is to top off the look with the long brown wig with bangs.

Willie Nelson

Rick Kern, Getty Images/Amazon Rick Kern, Getty Images/Amazon loading...

Who can resist a Willie Nelson costume? As long as you have the braids and the bandana, you're good to go. A straw cowboy hat and facial hair will elevate your look. And feel free to have fun with the other pieces, like we did with the T-shirt. IYKYK.

