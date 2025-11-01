Halloween has come and gone in 2025, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, take the cake in country music in terms of their costumes!

What Did Jason Aldean Wear for Halloween?

The Aldeans dressed up like Liam and Noel Gallagher from the famed British pop-rock band Oasis for Halloween in 2025, and he turned to social media to show fans how they'd pulled it off.

The couple are dressed all in black in the photo, and they're very seriously trying to emulate the Gallagher brothers' real-life scowls in a promotional photo from their recent reunion:

Is Jason Aldean an Oasis Fan?

Evidently, Jason Aldean is actually a huge fan of Oasis. He and Brittany even went to see the band overseas in July during the reunion tour.

What Did Bunnie Xo Do for Halloween in 2025?

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, also went all-out for Halloween in 2025, posting a series of pictures and clips of herself in various elaborate costumes, including Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, Catwoman and more:

What Did Kane Brown Go as for Halloween?

Kane Bown and his family looked incredible this Halloween — literally.

The country superstar, his wife Katelyn and their three little girls dressed as the superhero family the Incredibles for Halloween in 2025, and they posed for some very impressive pictures:

Meanwhile, Trisha Yearwood kept it old school for Halloween, posting a throwback picture from her childhood:

Which one was your favorite Halloween costume in 2025? Let us know in the comments.