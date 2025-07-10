Jason Aldean Went to See an Oasis Concert as a Regular Fan — It Was a Trip! [Watch]

Jason Aldean Went to See an Oasis Concert as a Regular Fan — It Was a Trip! [Watch]

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram / Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took a trip across the pond to see an Oasis reunion concert — but as regular fans, not VIP attendees.

It was a rare event for the couple to just be part of the crowd, and Brittany shared video that allows country fans to see it, too.

Oasis reunited for a two-night stint at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4 and 5, the kickoff to a full reunion tour that will make its way to the United States later this year.

A clip shared to social media begins with the Aldeans stepping out of what looks to be a Mercedes Sprinter van, all decked out in their best concert clothes, eagerly walking toward the venue to take in a rare rock show with friends.

First, they pause to pre-game at some pubs along their walk to the arena, and Aldean seems to get recognized a few times. They make their way to the will-call window to collect their tickets, walking hand in hand.

The country star is in full fan and tourist mode with his phone out, snapping pictures of the venue as he walks up to it.

Perhaps the most intriguing part is seeing Aldean and his wife at the merch table, looking for concert tees to buy. Remember, this is a guy with 30 No. 1 country songs to his name — likely a future Country Music Hall of Famer — standing at a merch table as a fan, with no one noticing who he is.

Taste of Country logo
Get our free mobile app

Aldean and his wife make their way to their seats, merch in one hand and beer in the other, excited to take in Oasis' long-awaited reunion. They don't even seem to have the best seats — just typical lower deck seats, not even on the floor — a true fan experience.

Given that it was Fourth of July weekend, the Aldeans didn't forget their American roots: After the show, they headed for some late-night eats at a KFC restaurant before heading back to their hotel.

"So damn fun!! Thanks @brittanyaldean for the trip of a lifetime … Love you babe," Jason writes in the comments section of his wife's post.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
loading...
@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
loading...
@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
loading...
@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
loading...
@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
loading...
@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
loading...
@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
loading...

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young

Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started.

Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House

Jason Aldean's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Filed Under: Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos

More From Taste of Country