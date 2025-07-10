Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took a trip across the pond to see an Oasis reunion concert — but as regular fans, not VIP attendees.

It was a rare event for the couple to just be part of the crowd, and Brittany shared video that allows country fans to see it, too.

Oasis reunited for a two-night stint at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4 and 5, the kickoff to a full reunion tour that will make its way to the United States later this year.

A clip shared to social media begins with the Aldeans stepping out of what looks to be a Mercedes Sprinter van, all decked out in their best concert clothes, eagerly walking toward the venue to take in a rare rock show with friends.

First, they pause to pre-game at some pubs along their walk to the arena, and Aldean seems to get recognized a few times. They make their way to the will-call window to collect their tickets, walking hand in hand.

The country star is in full fan and tourist mode with his phone out, snapping pictures of the venue as he walks up to it.

Perhaps the most intriguing part is seeing Aldean and his wife at the merch table, looking for concert tees to buy. Remember, this is a guy with 30 No. 1 country songs to his name — likely a future Country Music Hall of Famer — standing at a merch table as a fan, with no one noticing who he is.

Aldean and his wife make their way to their seats, merch in one hand and beer in the other, excited to take in Oasis' long-awaited reunion. They don't even seem to have the best seats — just typical lower deck seats, not even on the floor — a true fan experience.

Given that it was Fourth of July weekend, the Aldeans didn't forget their American roots: After the show, they headed for some late-night eats at a KFC restaurant before heading back to their hotel.

"So damn fun!! Thanks @brittanyaldean for the trip of a lifetime … Love you babe," Jason writes in the comments section of his wife's post.

The Aldeans Go To London @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

