Zach Top went home to Washington state on Sunday night (Jan. 26), and delivered a national anthem performance that was confident, traditional and sure-footed.

His a capella performance threw a spotlight on what makes him such a great performer: Top doesn't need fancy bells and whistles, or even backing instruments, to captivate a crowd. His vocal talent and stage presence speak for themselves.

Top performed at the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field in Seattle, just under a three-hour drive from where the singer grew up in Sunnyside, Wash. The Seattle Seahawks were set to square off against the Los Angeles Rams for a spot in Super Bowl LX.

Watch Zach Top Sing the National Anthem at the Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Game

Top rocked a Seahawks jersey as he stood on a podium, only a microphone in his hand, to sing the national anthem.

He didn't take much creative license with the anthem, opting for traditional delivery over vocal embellishments.

And the crowd ate it up: About two thirds of the way through Top's performance, you can hear the audience roaring their approval in the background. Players were visibly moved by Top's rendition, with some appearing to sing along from their spots on the field.

Who Else Performed at the Seahawks vs. Rams NFC Championship Game?

It was a homegrown country music party at the Seahawks vs. Rams game: Tucker Wetmore, another Washington-born country artist, performed the halftime show.

Tucker Wetmore NFC Championship Seahawks vs. Rams Halftime Show Tucker Wetmore, Instagram loading...

Wetmore shared some behind-the-scenes moments on his Instagram Stories, sharing that performing for a Seahawks game was a "bucket list item" and yelling "Go Hawks" from the stage.

Who Won the NFC Championship Game Between the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Los Angeles Rams?

Maybe it was all that locally-grown music that helped the Seahawks edge out the Rams in the home turf championship.

Seattle won 31-27 on Sunday night, and will advance to the Super Bowl, per ESPN.