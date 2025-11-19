Zach Top is slated to perform his song "Guitar" at the 2025 CMA Awards, and the lyrics describe his lifelong fascination with music.

Who Is Zach Top?

Zach Top is a 28-year-old country singer-songwriter and guitarist.

The rising country star released his debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, in 2024 via Leo33, and followed it up with Ain't in It for My Health in August of 2025.

His music is a hybrid of bluegrass and traditional country music, with a strong focus on his traditional-leaning guitar stylings.

Who Wrote Zach Top's "Guitar"?

Top co-wrote the song with Carson Chamberlain and Tim Nichols, two of the most prominent songwriters in country music.

Is Zach Top Nominated in the 2025 CMA Awards?

Yes. In fact, he's one of the most-nominated artists in 2025, up for Best New Artist, Male Vocalist, Album, Song and Single of the Year.

Here Are the Lyrics to Zach Top's "Guitar"

First time I heard it I fell in love / I knew I had to learn it I just a couldn't get enough / 'Cause no Sunday church piano had ever done that to me / Since that day I've been workin' on just what you see / I've worn a handle plum off a shovel / Swung the head of a hammer or two / But that don't drive the girls crazy like me and this thing do.

CHORUS:

I ain't in it for the money / If I was I'd do something else / I ain't in it for the fame / I damn sure ain't in it for my health / I play this thing till the sun comes up / For nothin' but the love / Hey nothin' kick starts my heart / Like guitar.

It's got me a lot of girls and it's cost me jobs / It's lost me some good girls the last one's in Arkansas / Yeah they love the way I play Ramblin' Man but hate it when it's time to move / I'ma gonna keep on pickin' cause that's what I was born to do.

REPEAT CHORUS TWICE