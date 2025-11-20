While Zach Top won New Artist of the Year at the 59th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 19), his old beat-up pickup truck sat in the parking garage waiting for him.

You might think that an artist who's signed a major deal, has chart-topping hits and is selling out shows nationwide might splurge on a new truck. But not Top.

Before the CMAs, the "Good Times and Tan Lines" singer stopped by the Taste of Country studios, and Adison Haager asked him how fame has affected his bank account.

"People have been making fun of me lately," Top admits. "I've been driving around in -- I still drive my old 2012 pickup."

He continued, "For the last 3 weeks I've had a headlight out so people keep on messing with me."

They've been jokingly telling him that they hope his live shows pay well enough to fix the issue. "Someone told me last weekend, 'Well, I hope you did good on these shows this weekend so you can go buy a headlight and not get pulled over for that,'" Top recounts.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, the joke is that Top -- one of country music's most-buzzed-about young traditionalists -- is making more than enough money to purchase a new truck headlight.

After spending some time around the CMA New Artist of the Year, something tells us that he won't be upgrading his wheels anytime soon. He is a small-town country boy to the core.

I even get the sense that if someone gifted that man a new truck he would not accept it. If he did, he would never drive it because he loves the comfort of his old country truck with one headlight.

Where is Zach Top From?

Zach Top is from Sunnyside, Washington, where he grew up on his family's farm.

How Old is Zach Top?

Although Zach Top does indeed look a young like Alan Jackson, he is only 28 years-old.

9 Country Stars Who Skipped the 2025 CMA Awards We knew Blake Shelton would miss the CMA Awards, and weren't surprised to not see Morgan Wallen. However, the list of stars who skipped in 2025 is much longer than anyone expected. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes