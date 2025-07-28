Zach Top grew up pickin' and singin' and geekin' out on a fantasy movie series you'd never expect a country kid from Washington to know backwards and forwards.

That fact is No. 8 on this 12 Zach Top Facts That Will Make You Love Him Even More list.

We go way deeper than real name, age and hometown, but we'll start there if for no other reason than to be thorough.

Who Is Zach Top?

Zach Top's real name is Zachary Dirk Top.

He was born on Sept. 26, 1997 in Sunnyside, Wash.

Zach Top's most popular songs are "I Never Lie," "Sounds Like the Radio" and "Good Times and Tan Lines."

The Taste of Country team sifted through dozens of interviews and news articles to find verifiable stories about Top that tell the real story of how he came to Nashville.

It wasn't easy, but one thing is certain: The modern traditionalist isn't just another TikTok star with more followers than promise.

He did the work and has the blisters to prove it.

Then, once he arrived in Music City, Top got some very good advice and was smart enough to take it, even though it ran counter to everything he believed to be true about "making it" in country music.

Sources and links to the original videos are included with each fact. Sometimes we pulled from our own interviews with this star, but in a few cases we went deep into the YouTube archives to find evidence of his very first band — a sibling group that featured him at the microphone.

Relationship history, influences, college career and more are all part of this list of stunning Zach Top facts. Begin with the truth about his parents.

Zach Top: 12 Stunning Facts About the 'I Never Lie' Singer Zach Top sings "I Never Lie," but he did tell one teeny tiny little lie to his mom and dad after he dropped out of college.

That's just one of 12 things you probably didn't know about Top.

