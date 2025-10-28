Zach Top helped make some dreams come true for kids at Toby Keith's OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City recently, and it deserves to be highlighted.

Before Top's Oct. 18 show in Oklahoma City, he took time out of his busy schedule for the most important thing of all — the children who need uplifting the most.

The Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral posted a slew of pictures to their Facebook, where you can see the "Good Times & Tan Lines" singer making core memories for these children.

What Is Toby Keith's OK Kids Korral?

Keith's OK Kids Korral is a lodging facility for children and their families who are receiving cancer treatment.

It provides a free, comfortable home for families of children with cancer, offering both daytime and overnight stays.

These children and their families are going through the hardest challenges they will ever face in life, and to have a country music star come by and take time to sit and chat with the children and the parents is a class act.

Top is seen in the photos kneeling down and getting on the kids' level, taking time to speak with them one-on-one.

It's almost like he has kids of his own, but he doesn't.

In one of the photos, Top is signing a cowboy hat for a child, putting a big grin on their face.

Another picture shared by the OK Kids Korral is a candid shot of Top sitting down on a bean bag chair, having a one-on-one with a child.

One fan comments on the post, saying, "I am sure Toby is looking down saying Thank you Zac Top. What a great man!!"

Another says, "That is great. Keeping Toby Keith's wish alive for those kids. How nice of him to visit. Prayers for the kids and all those that make it happen for those families."

Top never posted these pictures to his own social media.

No credit needed for doing what he did; it was out of the kindness of his own heart.

How Old Is Zach Top?

Although he has an old-soul and sound, Zach Top is only 28 years old.

He was born on Sept. 26, 1997.

