Luke Bryan is heading back to American Idol for another season, and this one will be a pretty special milestone for the country star.

The show is getting ready to celebrate its 25th season, in early 2027, while Bryan will mark his 10th year as a judge. After a decade of helping discover new talent, he's looking forward to seeing what the 10 year anniversary season brings.

Luke Bryan Reveals What He Expects From His 10th Year on 'American Idol'

In an interview with Country Countdown USA, Bryan talked about returning for another year and what fans can expect when the show celebrates 25 seasons on television.

"It'll be 25 total years for Idol, and my tenth year. Just honored to have done 10 years. It's an honor to get to do."

Bryan has spent the past decade sitting at the judges' table, giving advice and helping aspiring singers get through the competition. He's also gotten to be part of plenty of memorable moments along the way.

For Bryan, being part of the show for so long has become about more than just finding the next big star. It's a family show now.

"It's a family show, lot of wonderful memories during the past 10 years," he said.

Luke Bryan Expects Nostalgia in Season 25 of 'American Idol'

With American Idol reaching its 25th season, Bryan expects the show to look back at some of the moments that have made it such a big part of television over the years... but that isn't necessarily the best thing, according to Bryan.

"I expect there will be a lot of nostalgic moments, and I'll get to see how I've aged over the last ten years."

That's a pretty good way to look at it.

While the show will be celebrating a quarter-century on television, Bryan will be looking back on an entire decade of his own "American Idol" journey... it's truly hard to believe it has been that long for him on the show.

Read More: Luke Bryan’s Son Bo Suffers Broken Collarbone in Football Injury

When Does 'American Idol' Season 25 Start?

The upcoming season is slated to begin in early 2027, with ABC yet to announce the exact premiere date.

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As per usual, episodes stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+, for those who can't see it unfold as it's broadcasted.

Between the show's big anniversary and Bryan's 10th year as a judge, there's plenty to look back on -- and surely plenty of new memories still to come.

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak