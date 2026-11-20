Hannah Harper has had a year most people only dream about, but after months on the road, the American Idol winner is ready for a little less time in the spotlight and a lot more time at home.

Harper recently wrapped her headlining String Cheese Tour, which kicked off June 2 in Nashville and finished Nov. 14 in Bartlett, Tennessee.

The singer says the experience was unforgettable, but she's looking forward to getting back to the everyday moments with her husband and three boys.

"Being a wife and mama will always be my favorite job," Harper tells Taste of Country. "My family is my first ministry, and I never want to get so busy chasing a dream that I miss the little things happening right in front of me."

Read More: Hannah Harper’s ‘String Cheese’ Journey Comes Full Circle [Exclusive]

That perspective is also shaping how Harper approaches the holiday season, especially when it comes to helping families who may not have enough food on the table.

Hannah Harper Is Ready for Life After the String Cheese Tour

This year has been such a whirlwind, and I honestly don't think I've had time to fully process everything that's happened. It's been one of the most exciting seasons of my life, but there's something awfully sweet about coming home, putting on my pajamas, and not having anywhere to be.

After traveling and performing for months, Harper says she's looking forward to slow mornings, cooking supper in her own kitchen, and simply being present with her boys. Of course, with three little boys at home, "slowing down" might be easier said than done.

"The String Cheese Tour has been such a special chapter for our family," she explains. "We've traveled all over, met some of the sweetest people, and made memories I know we'll talk about for years."

Hannah Harper Joins Sargento to Help Families This Thanksgiving

Motherhood has also changed the way Harper thinks about families facing food insecurity.

Read More: Hannah Harper Sings Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ at Dollywood: WATCH

She says making sure her own children are fed and cared for has made her more aware of how much she once might have taken for granted.

"It's easy to get caught up in the busyness of everyday life and forget that something as simple as having food on the table is a blessing not every family gets to experience," she says.

Jason Davis, Getty Images Jason Davis, Getty Images

That's part of what made her continued partnership with family-owned cheese company Sargento so meaningful. This Thanksgiving season, Sargento donated 10,000 pounds of real, natural cheese, representing more than 180,000 servings, to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Jason Davis, Getty Images Jason Davis, Getty Images

Harper's family also joined her to volunteer, an experience she hopes will stay with her children as they grow up.

Get our free mobile app

"I want my children to grow up understanding that the blessings we're given aren't just for us to enjoy, but also opportunities to bless somebody else," she says. "I hope that's something they carry with them long after they're grown."