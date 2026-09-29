Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, after prosecutors argued that he staged her killing to look like a home invasion.

Flynn, 40, was found guilty Tuesday (Sept. 29) of all nine charges against him, including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. He faces life in prison without parole.

The case began in February, when Flynn called 911 and reported that an unknown intruder had broken into their Tipp City, Ohio, home and fatally shot his wife.

Caleb Flynn Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife

Prosecutors argued that Flynn killed Ashley, 37, and staged the scene to make it appear that an intruder was responsible. They pointed to an affair with a fellow worship leader as a possible motive, along with Flynn's desire to maintain the relationship, keep custody of his two daughters, and retain his job with Ashley's family business.

During the trial, jurors heard messages Flynn sent to his mistress, including one from August 2025 in which he wrote, “I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail.”

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“The evidence does not lead to some unknown intruder who vanished into the night. It leads straight to the defendant,” Miami County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matt Joseph said during closing arguments.

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Flynn's defense argued that prosecutors had proved he was having an affair but had not proved he killed Ashley, pointing to the fact that the murder weapon has not been found.

Caleb Flynn Was Arrested 3 Days Later

Flynn called 911 in the early morning hours of Feb. 16 to report that Ashley had been shot by an intruder. He was arrested three days later.

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Flynn, who appeared on “American Idol” in 2013 and was also a pastor and worship leader, shook his head and began crying as the guilty verdicts were read. His bond was revoked, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Ashley and Caleb were parents to two daughters. In a statement read after the verdict, Ashley's family said they want her story to be remembered for her faith and love for her children.

“Most of all, she loved being a mom,” the family said. “She prayed over her girls, taught them to love God, and showed them what it looked like to live with faith, kindness, joy, and grace.”