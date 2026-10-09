Caleb Lee Hutchinson has met plenty of fans over the years, but one woman he encountered during his American Idol tour apparently had a little trouble keeping her hands to herself.

Former American Idol Runner-Up Says He Was Groped by Someone's Grandma

The Season 16 runner-up recently joined me in studio on Taste of Country Nights and shared a meet-and-greet story that somehow got funnier the more he told it.

The setting? Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium.

The alleged culprit? Somebody's meemaw.

What Was Caleb Lee Hutchinson's Craziest Fan Encounter?

During an American Idol tour meet-and-greet at the Ryman, Hutchinson encountered what he described as a very nice, presumably wholesome older woman.

READ MORE: Phillip Phillips Is Older, Wiser and Sadder 14 Years After American Idol

Unfortunately, things got a little too friendly when she stepped up next to him.

"She got a little grabby when she got next to me," he said.

I asked if we're talking about a little booty slap, or what?

He replied, "That would have been getting off easy."

Hutchinson was about 19 at the time, while the woman was apparently somewhere in her mid-to-late 70s. He wasn't exactly sure how to handle the situation.

He was quick to make one thing clear, though: This was a one-time exception.

"Look, guys, don't touch people... but that day I let her have it," he said. "That's the one and only one anyone ever gets."

Caleb Lee Hutchinson Says American Idol Fans Are Different

Hutchinson explained that meeting fans after appearing on TV can be a little strange.

"Everybody kind of looks at you like a farm animal because they saw you on TV and stuff, so they're like, 'Oh, I know everything about you. We're best friends,'" he told me.

Hutchinson said he's totally fine with fans feeling a connection, but he quickly learned that some people have a different understanding of personal space.

Still, the story left us wondering about the woman, who apparently made quite an impression on the young country singer. Hutchinson even joked that he hoped she was still around.

"She's on a rocking chair somewhere waitin' for the new fella," he added.

What Is Caleb Lee Hutchinson Doing Today?

Eight years after American Idol introduced him to fans in 2018, Hutchinson is still going strong in his music career.

His forthcoming album, Long Line of Losers, is set to drop on Oct. 30 via Broke Records.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.