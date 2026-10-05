Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has learned his fate after being found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn.

Flynn, 40, was sentenced Monday (Oct. 5), days after a jury found him guilty on all nine charges related to her killing.

The former pastor and worship leader will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Caleb Flynn Sentenced in Wife's Murder

Flynn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for Ashley's murder, per TMZ.

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Prosecutors argued that Flynn killed his wife, 37, and staged the crime scene to look like a home invasion. He called 911 on Feb. 16 and claimed an unknown intruder had broken into their Tipp City, Ohio, home and shot Ashley.

Flynn was arrested three days later.

During the trial, prosecutors pointed to Flynn's affair with a fellow worship leader as a possible motive, along with his desire to maintain the relationship, keep custody of his two daughters and retain his job with Ashley's family business.

Flynn Was Found Guilty

A jury found Flynn guilty Sept. 29 of all nine charges against him, including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Jurors heard a message Flynn sent to his mistress in August 2025 in which he wrote, “I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail.”

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Flynn's defense argued that prosecutors had proven he was having an affair but had not proven he killed Ashley, pointing to the fact that the murder weapon was never found.

Flynn appeared emotional when the guilty verdicts were read, shaking his head and crying. He and Ashley were parents to two daughters.