When Phillip Phillips auditioned for 'American Idol' back in 2012, he wasn't chasing fame, a record deal or even a victory. He was a young musician who got a little encouragement from his parents, and some gas money, and figured he might as well give it a shot.

What he discovered once he was inside the competition, however, was something he never expected.

'American Idol' Winner Phillip Phillips Reveals Parts of the Show Are Rigged

Phillips tells Taste of Country Nights that he learned some contestants weren't necessarily going through the same audition process he was.

According to the Season 11 winner, some people had been scouted by the show and were essentially assured they would make it to a certain point in the competition.

Phillips said, "I never really watched the show, you know, when I went out for it, but people had tried out for years and it gets, it's very serious for them."

As Phillips progressed through the competition, he began realizing that some of the contestants had been recruited after being discovered by people connected to the show.

"You start realizing that some of these people were scouted," he says. "So they were like, they were guaranteed they were going to make it to a certain level. I was like, what? I was kind of, my mind was blown on that."

That was a completely different experience from Phillips' own audition.

Phillips says the realization gave him an entirely different perspective on the competition -- especially because, unlike many of the contestants around him, winning wasn't really his motivation.

What Is It Like on American Idol?

According to season 11 winner, Phillip Phillips, "It’s very Hunger Games, people are, they want to win it."

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But, Phillips didn't have that same mentality.

Phillip Phillips Parents Told Him to Audition for 'American Idol'

"I didn't care about winning. I just did it because my parents said, here's some gas money. We think he could do it."

And apparently, they were right, as most parents are.

Phillips made it all the way through the competition and was crowned the winner of 'American Idol' in 2012, beating Jessica Sanchez in the finale.

Looking back, he says he essentially stumbled into one of the biggest opportunities of his life.

"I did and got it and got lucky," Phillips says.

Every 'American Idol' Winner Ranked: Least To Most Memorable Be honest, do you remember who won American Idol last year? He's at No. 16 on this list of American Idol winners, ranked least to most memorable.

We've sorted each of the show's 24 champions in order of who is most famous to country fans. No. 1 may be predictable but a thorough scroll may trigger voting memories from seasons past, plus an update on who is still active in music today. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes