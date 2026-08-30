Scotty McCreery has plenty of memories from his time on American Idol, but one of the weirdest involved baseball, his one and only day off and a security crew that apparently wasn't about to let him leave the set.

McCreery, who won Season 10 of American Idol in 2011, recently opened up to me on Taste of Country Nights about what life was really like behind the scenes of Idol, and revealed something from his time on the show that was unexpected.

Scotty McCreery Reveals Surprising American Idol Story You’ve Never Heard

The "Damn Strait" singer said his time on Idol was jam-packed with non-stop work.

"It was a seven day a week job, as soon as you wake up until you go to bed, like there were no weekends."

McCreery said contestants had just one day off during his entire time on the show, and naturally, he wanted to spend it doing something that had nothing to do with singing.

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He told me, "I was going to go to a baseball game, then they found out I was going to leave the premises and they wouldn't... they had security outside, they wouldn't let me leave."

READ MORE: Scotty McCreery’s Son Avery Has One Question for Daddy Before Every Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Even though he jokes about not getting to leave the set on his one day off, McCreery still looks back on the Idol experience with plenty of gratitude, and he makes it clear that his unusual baseball story hasn't changed how he feels about the people who helped make the show happen.

Scotty McCreery Is 'So Thankful' for His Time on American Idol

Even though he had a lot of things on his plate during his time on Idol, McCreery said, "It was a lot, but I'm so thankful for it."