Scotty McCreery doesn't need much to make himself comfortable backstage. In fact, if you looked at his show rider, you might be surprised by how simple it is.

Here's Everything Scotty McCreery Requires Backstage Before a Show

McCreery recently joined me on Taste of Country Nights and I asked him what he requires when he gets to a show. His answer was about as low-maintenance as it gets.

"I don't ask for much on my rider," McCreery told me.

He wasn't kidding.

"I really, I swear, I think I still might have just bread and peanut butter and jelly on my thing," he said.

Now that's a backstage rider I can get behind.

McCreery said they also ask for some cold beer and whiskey for everyone to enjoy, a request that was added over the years.

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"We ask for some cold beers and some whiskey for everybody to have a good time. That's changed since I got started, obviously," he explained, due to the fact that he was under 21 when he first started playing shows professionally.

McCreery admits, "We're pretty low key out here."

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What Scotty McCreery Eats Before a Show

McCreery told me that nowadays he doesn't need a lot before he hits the stage. "I'm looking at, I had oatmeal and cinnamon and honey this morning, so I'm a pretty simple dude on the road."

That's probably a good thing because life on the road doesn't always guarantee a five-star meal with great catering.

McCreery admitted that even with catering provided at his level, you never really know what you're going to get. "Especially at my level, some days catering is great, some days catering is like, 'I think I'm just going to have a bowl of cereal,'" he adds.

I have to say, I appreciate the honesty that McCreery flashed in this portion of our interview.

You'd think that once you've been doing this as long as McCreery has, you'd have some elaborate list of demands waiting for the venue every night. Instead, we're talking about peanut butter and jelly, oatmeal and maybe a bowl of cereal if catering misses the mark.

It Doesn't Get More Country Than That

Give McCreery a sandwich, something cold to drink and a decent bowl of oatmeal, and he's good to go.

Is Scotty McCreery Working on New Music?

On the heels of his album 15, which mixed older songs with some new ones, McCreery tells me that he recently hit the studio the past two weeks in a row and they are racing to get something out by the end of the year for fans to hear. He hinted at a full-length album on the way as well.

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